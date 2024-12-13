Glenpool Man Charged With Two DUIs In Less Than 6 Months

For the second time in 5 months, Glenpool Police said a man was driving drunk with his daughter in the backseat.

By: News On 6

-

Ngo Mang’s DUI in July

Ngo Mang was arrested and charged with a DUI in July when police say officers noticed Mang parked in the middle of an intersection on Highway 75. When they knocked on the window to get his attention, officers noticed a little girl and an open beer can.

“And you think it’s safe to drive right now?” An officer is heard in the body camera footage from July asking Mang.

In response, Mang laughed and shook his head.

Mang entered a plea and was given a four-year deferred sentence in October for the July DUI, but in November, it happened again.

Penalties for Drunk Drivers in Oklahoma

According to the Oklahoma Department of Highway Safety, anyone convicted of driving with a blood alcohol content of .15 or higher in Oklahoma is required to install an interlock device on vehicles they own.

Someone who is convicted of their first drunk driving felony could receive 1-5 years in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

A second conviction could mean a sentence of 1-10 years in jail and fines of up to $5,000.

NGO Mang’s DUI in November

Police said Mang crashed into mailboxes on Nov. 26, and his young daughter was again in the backseat. This time, officers said she was only wearing a t-shirt.

"Same driver, also intoxicated again, this time he is even more intoxicated,” said Glenpool Police Chief Jeremy Plane. “He's not able to stand. He's unable to communicate. Unable to take a breathalyzer."

Chief Plane said officers spent their own money to buy clothes for the child until her mom could arrive.

"I think my concern is how often has it been done that we don't know about?” Said Chief Plane. “We obviously caught him twice, what's to say within that six-month time frame there weren't other incidents that we didn't know about, and the likelihood if it were to happen again, does it get worse?"

Mang has already bonded out of jail.

News On 6 called Mang's attorney asking for a comment and is waiting to hear back.