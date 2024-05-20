Oklahoma Attorney General Responds To Letter From Biden Administration Regarding New Immigration Law

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is responding to a letter from the Biden Administration about Oklahoma's new immigration law. The federal government says Oklahoma's new law violates the U.S. Constitution and threatens to sue the state if it is enforced.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the law is not about trying to deport anyone, and this is not about politics but about public safety.

"Regrettably, this administration has adopted a one-size-fits-all. They're the federal government, they know best, all states are stupid and unconstitutional," Drummond said.

The Biden Administration says Oklahoma's new law is similar to Texas' law that authorizes state law enforcement to arrest and deport people there illegally

Drummond says it's about stopping illegal immigrants who come into the country and commit crimes like illegal marijuana grow operations, fentanyl trafficking and sex trafficking.

"These men and women who are intentionally working an illegal operation and here illegally, we need to be able to arrest them," Drummond said.

Drummond has addressed a recent bust of an illegal grow operation in Muskogee County where all the workers were here illegally, and federal agents did not deport or arrest them, and he says this new law would've allowed local officers to arrest them.

"If you are here illegally and engaged in illegal activity, I will find you, and I will arrest you," he said.

Drummond says overall, this bill will reduce the number of crimes happening across the state.

"May not impact the number of illegal aliens in Oklahoma, but it will impact the success rate of the organized task force, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, as we attack this invasion of Chinese Nationals, and Central and South American cartel members," he said.

Drummond says racial profiling is not a part of this bill and is both unconstitutional and illegal.

