Oklahoma Department Of Corrections To Resume Executions

By: Gabe Castillo

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced on Tuesday that it is prepared to resume executions in the state of Oklahoma.

The decision was made after a review of the execution policies and practices, to ensure that they are handled humanely, efficiently and in accordance with state statutes and court rulings. The next execution to take place in Oklahoma is scheduled for October 28.

ODOC Director Scott Crow said, "The Department of Corrections has addressed concerns regarding carrying out the death penalty and is prepared to follow the will of the people of Oklahoma, as expressed in state statute, and the orders of the courts by carrying out the execution of inmates sentenced to death by a jury of their peers."

According to the ODOC, the agency continues to use an approved three-drug cocktail proven to be humane and effective.

The agency says it has confirmed a source to supply the drugs needed for all scheduled executions and "extensive validations and redundancies" were implemented to ensure the process works as intended.

The state is scheduled to execute John Marion Grant on October 28 at 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.