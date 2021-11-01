Fire Crews Extinguish Blaze At Southwinds Marina At Grand Lake

Monday, November 1st 2021, 10:18 am
Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze at the Southwinds Marina at Grand Lake.
According to the Cowskin Fire Department, the call came in around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.
Firefighters from several different departments helped extinguish the fire.
Officials say several firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.
This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.
