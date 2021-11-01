By: Gabe Castillo

Fire Crews Extinguish Blaze At Southwinds Marina At Grand Lake

Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze at the Southwinds Marina at Grand Lake.

According to the Cowskin Fire Department, the call came in around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Firefighters from several different departments helped extinguish the fire.

Officials say several firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.