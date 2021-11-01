Fire Crews Extinguish Blaze At Southwinds Marina At Grand Lake


Monday, November 1st 2021, 10:18 am

By: Gabe Castillo


Firefighters battled an early-morning blaze at the Southwinds Marina at Grand Lake.

According to the Cowskin Fire Department, the call came in around 2 a.m. on Monday morning.

Firefighters from several different departments helped extinguish the fire.

Officials say several firefighters suffered minor injuries.

Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 1st, 2021

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

July 19th, 2023

Top Headlines

July 22nd, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023

July 21st, 2023