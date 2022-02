Tuesday, November 2nd 2021, 8:23 am

Gathering Place To Celebrate Native American Heritage Month With 3-Day Event Series

Tulsa's Gathering Place will celebrate Native American Heritage Month by hosting a three-day series of events celebrating Native American culture.

Each event will educate park guests on different Native American customs and traditions.

The event will kick off on Thursday with "Story Time: Native American Story Telling." The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

More events are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

