Wednesday, November 3rd 2021, 10:16 am
'Tis the Season for Giving – Join the Cause Today!
You can help Tulsa's Celia Clinton Elementary students in need!
Local police officers will take them on a shopping spree to pick up gifts for their families for the holidays. The Tulsa Rotary Club will secretly shop for the students and surprise them with holiday gifts as well. Any donations received by the community to help fund the Shop with a Cop program will receive a match up to $2,500 by Mark Allen Chevrolet.
“Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”
To Donate:
Visit https://secure.givelively.org/donate/rotary-club-of-tulsa-foundation/shop-with-a-cop-2022
OR
Text SHOPWITHACOP to 44-321
*Standard msg rates may apply. 1 reply/text. Reply STOP to cancel.
