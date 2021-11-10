Police Identify Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting At Tulsa Home


Wednesday, November 10th 2021, 9:43 am

By: Gabe Castillo


TULSA, Oklahoma -

A search is underway for a suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday evening, according to Tulsa Police.

According to TPD, officers have identified the suspect as Jeffery Dobbs.

Police say Dobbs is believed to be connected to the murder of 51-year-old Richard Wameling, which took place at around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say Wameling suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue.

According to police, Dobbs is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeffery Dobbs is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.
