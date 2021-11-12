National Weather Service Confirms EF-0 Tornadoes In Tulsa, Broken Arrow & Catoosa

By: Gabe Castillo

National Weather Service Confirms Evidence Of A Tornado In Tulsa; Many Wake Up To Storm Damage

-

Severe storms, including a tornado, damaged homes and downed tress-leaving thousands of people without power Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service of Tulsa says its surveyors found evidence of tornadoes in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Catoosa.

The News On 6 team has been out looking at the damage left behind from the storms that swept through the state on Wednesday evening.

Related Story: Severe Weather Thrashes Oklahoma, Leaving Trees In The Road & Causing Nearly 7,000 Tulsa Power Outages

Nearly 7,000 people were without power following the storms. PSO says crews worked around the clock to make repairs and restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

News On 6's Brooke Griffin was in a neighborhood near 15th and Garnett where several trees had fallen near vehicles and homes.

Neighbors in the area said the wind was so powerful that it picked up entire sheds and put them back down in other people's yards and brought down fences.

Click Here to view the PSO outage map.

Cal Day was in Tulsa near 21st Street and the Broken Arrow Expressway when he spotted a fallen tree in front of a nearby home.