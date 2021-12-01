OSBI Identifies 'Kiowa Jane Doe' 16 Years After Remains Found

Wednesday, December 1st 2021, 10:22 am

By: Gabe Castillo

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a skull found in Kiowa County in July of 2005, nicknamed "Kiowa Jane Doe," has been identified.

The OSBI identified the remains as Rebecca Jean Boyd, a mother of two, who was 29 years old at the time of her disappearance.

According to the OSBI, Boyd was reported missing by her estranged husband on July 30, 2002.

On July 13, 2005, a Kiowa County farmer found a skull on his land and notified the local sheriff's office. It was determined that the remains were human and belonged to a female who was between 18 and 29 years old at the time of her death. At the time, it was determined that they had been deceased between 3-20 years.

OSBI officials say that multiple attempts were made to identify the remains over the last 16 years, including creating a facial reconstruction, entering her profile into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and submitting the skull to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification.

It was not until September of 2021 that the University of North Texas notified the OSBI that a DNA profile match from Kiowa Jane Doe matched Rebecca Jean Boyd's profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The OSBI says Boyd was last seen in Lawton on July 26, 2002. According to the OSBI, Boyd lived in Muskogee with a relative and was known to visit family in Lawton.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Rebecca Jean Boyd is asked to call the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips to tips@osbi.ok.gov.