1 Hospitalized After Being Hit By Vehicle Along Highway 75

By: Gabe Castillo

1 Person Hospitalized After Being Hit By Vehicle Along Highway 75

Tulsa Police were called to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened at around 6:20 a.m.

Police say the victim ran out of gas along Highway 75 on Wednesday morning and walked to a nearby gas station. On their way back from the gas station, they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

According to the police, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now talking with the driver and witnesses on the scene.





This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.