Owasso High School's 'Bikes For Kids' Event Aims To Give Local Children A Merry Christmas

Owasso High School is hosting its 'Bikes For Kids' event to provide bicycles for local children this Christmas.

By: News On 6

Owasso High School is hosting a special event to make sure children in the area have a merry Christmas, and Natalie Cash is playing a key role. For 50 hours, Cash will be perched 40 feet in the air on scaffolding, working to raise bikes for kids in need through the "Bikes for Kids" initiative.

American Airlines made a generous contribution of 150 bikes, and organizers are hoping to gather even more donations to ensure every child has a gift under the tree this holiday season.

“We’re working to make sure every kid has a gift under the Christmas tree,” said Cliff from 92.9 The River. “A couple came out today with a few bikes. They lost their son several years ago, and they said he would be 45 this year. Every year, they donate a bike in his memory. That’s what this is all about—giving kids a Christmas and giving them bikes.”

The event continues Tuesday night with a full slate of activities at the Owasso High School stadium, including a concert and a tree lighting ceremony. The festivities start at 6 p.m., and the event promises to be packed with excitement. Attendees will be able to enjoy performances, meet Santa Claus and the Grinch, and more—all in support of raising bikes for children.

If you’d like to contribute to the cause, you can text “bikes” to 79640 or drop by with a bike donation. Organizers hope to continue gathering support as they work toward their goal of providing bikes to children in need.