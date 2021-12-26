Man Arrested In Tulsa On Several Outstanding Warrants; Accused Of Stealing Car In Mayes Co.

Tulsa Police have arrested a man accused of driving a stolen car. Police say Kevin Caldwell had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Tulsa.

Sunday, December 26th 2021, 8:37 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police have arrested a man wanted on several warrants.

According to TPD, officers approached 36-year-old Kevin Caldwell on Christmas Eve in the parking lot of the Natural Foods Market near 31st and Harvard. They say Caldwell had 10 warrants out for his arrest in Tulsa. Police say he also had a 1997 Chevy Silverado that was reported stolen out of Mayes County in November month.

Officers say Caldwell told them he bought the truck but they say his name was not on the title.


