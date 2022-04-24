Storms Expected To Bring More Rain To Eastern Oklahoma

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 12:08 pm

By: News On 6

Hours after a stormy night in Green Country, more rain could make for a damp Sunday afternoon.

According to News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold, a cold front on its way to eastern Oklahoma is what will likely bring in a second round of stormy weather.

The storms will ignite behind the cold front in areas like Bristow and Muskogee while also extending south to McAlester and Poteau. Rain could be heavy at times.

We already reached our high for the day in Tulsa (67 degrees), but temperatures will hover in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Stay with News On 6 on air, online and on the News On 6 weather app. We’ll keep you advised.