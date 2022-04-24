Weather Warnings For NE Oklahoma Expire, More Potential On Sunday

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 12:31 am

Severe weather moved across NE Oklahoma on Saturday, bringing heavy rains, lighting, hail and thunder to most of Green Country. These storms, which produced more severe weather on the western side of the state, prompted multiple counties into Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Tornado Watches, Flood Watches and a few Tornado Warnings throughout the day and into the night. As of midnight on Sunday, all the severe weather notices have expired as a Flood Watch covers the vast majority of NE Oklahoma until 4 a.m.

Payne County, near Stillwater, was under a Tornado Warning around 7:20 p.m. that expired without any major flare-ups. News On 6 Stormtracker Brandon Welles confirmed power flashes near Meeker, Oklahoma, at about 8:30 p.m. and tornado sirens in Prague by 9. The line of storms weakened as they progressed across NE Oklahoma. By 10 p.m., the storms were no longer severe and the main threat was heavy rain, gusty winds and some small hail, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Travis Meyer.

