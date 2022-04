Monday, April 25th 2022, 1:43 pm

One of the attorneys for David Ware has just left Ware's defense team.

This comes just days after jurors convicted Ware of shooting and killing Sergeant Craig Johnson and injuring officer Aurash Zarkeshan in a traffic stop in 2020.

David Ware's attorney filed three motions and that has delayed the sentencing phase of this trial.

