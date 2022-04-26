Oklahoma's Pre-K Program Gains National Recognition

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:49 pm

By: News On 6

Oklahoma's pre-kindergarten program is getting national recognition.

The National Institute for Early Education Research has named Oklahoma's program the second-best in the nation, up three spots from last year.

The state department of education said while enrollment was down because of the pandemic, nearly 3 in every 4 eligible 4-year-olds and 16 percent of eligible 3-year-olds took part in public pre-K or Head Start programs.

In a statement, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said, in part: "Oklahoma's preschool program has weathered the pandemic far better than many other states and I'm proud of our educators who have stayed focused on our youngest students."