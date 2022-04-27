×
Special Feature: Beyond The Bell with Scott Mitchell
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:44 am
By:
Alan Crone
Wednesday Morning Forecast with Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Alan Crone
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday.
Stephen Nehrenz
Stephen Nehrenz is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with a forecast for Wednesday and a look at the week ahead.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Stephen Nehrenz
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Stephen Nehrenz
From the Bob Mills Weather Center, meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz has your early morning forecast for Tuesday, April 26.
Top Headlines
News On 6
Tulsa's Young Professionals (TYPROS) is a local foundation dedicated to funding projects that engage in placemaking, innovation, and community development. Applications for their grant cycle are set to open up soon.
Associated Press
Russia and the United States have carried out a dramatic prisoner exchange, trading a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America, both countries announced Wednesday.
Jordan Dafnis
Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Attorney General John O’Connor will be in Washington, D.C. Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court begins its latest hearing under the McGirt ruling. Tribal jurisdiction is at the center of the case.
Johnny Resendiz
Oklahoma health experts say they are starting to see a small increase in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
News On 6
The Osage Nation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wakon Iron Chapel on Tuesday afternoon.
News On 6
Tulsa Family and Children's Services marked the opening of a new headquarters in a building it shares with OSU Health Sciences.
View More Stories