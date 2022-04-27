Watch: 'Vintage Market Days Coming' To Green Country

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 3:03 pm

By: News On 6

If you’re looking for a unique gift this Mother's Day, you don’t have to go far. Vintage Market Days is happening this weekend in Kellyville. You can find everything from antiques to handcrafted goods.

More than 100 vendors will fill three barns at the Creek County Fairgrounds. People will come from all over for this event that is happening across the country.

Owner and co-founder Dianna Brown said Vintage Market Days started as a dream 10 years ago.

The event began in a Bixby pumpkin patch, and now, the franchise is nationwide with around 60 markets happening at different times in 25 states.

Brown said vendors will sell goods like antiques, clothing, handmade jewelry, home decor, artwork, and fragrances. There will also be activities for kids along with live music and food trucks.

Sellers are setting up shop this week for the opening on Friday morning. This year's theme is "Let's Eat Cake" to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Brown said the best part is seeing the joy on people's faces. "It's an opportunity to kind of step back in this busy world that we live in and spend time with the people that you love the most, eat yummy foods, smell great smells, find treasures that you want to bring home and enjoy,” Brown said.

Vintage Market Days is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. You can find tickets here: Get tickets for Vintage Market Days in Tulsa







