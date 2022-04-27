FBI: Cherokee Nation Man Shoots, Kills 2 People In Muskogee County

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 2:55 pm

The FBI said it is investigating a double homicide after agents said Kyle Owens shot and killed two men in Oktaha Friday night. According to Owens’ arrest affidavit, he is a member of the Cherokee Nation and the shootings happened within the boundaries of the Muscogee Nation, so the case is being investigated federally.

The affidavit said Owens’ wife called 911 and said that she needed a cop to respond her house. The affidavit said, “Much of the call is difficult to understand, but…made statements about someone trying to run her off the road, about people being on her property, and about her husband either having to shoot or shooting at someone. The end of the call captured the sound of four or five gunshots before the call disconnected.”

Investigators identified the victims as Benjamin Hill Jr., and Stephen Lee Hill, and both victims appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

