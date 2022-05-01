OHP: 3 OU Students Killed In Car Crash During Friday Storms

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:33 pm

Three University of Oklahoma students died in a crash near the Oklahoma-Kansas border during Friday night's severe storms.

Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, and Gavin Short were all meteorology students at OU who were coming home after a night of storm chasing when they died.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said it happened in Tonkawa, in Kay County, just after 11 p.m. near the Oklahoma-Kansas border.

"Yesterday was kind of a big severe weather event day in Kansas. They had been in Kansas, chasing storms, furthering their studies in meteorology. They were headed back to Norman, back to school, from the work that they had been doing in the field during the day," said Lieutenant Phillip Ludwyck, OHP.

Troopers said the students were headed south on I-35 when their car hydroplaned and slid off the highway.

The car made it back on the road, but it stalled in the outside lane.

"Within a few seconds, before they even had time to exit their vehicle and get out, another commercial motor vehicle, a semi, that was traveling southbound in the rain came upon them and was unable to stop and struck their vehicle," said Ludwyck.

The three men were stuck inside the car when first responders arrived.

"I look at these three young men and I think about how bright and intelligent and outstanding and such great students to be involved in such a difficult course of study," said Ludwyck.

The OU School of Meteorology also released a statement Saturday. It read:

"Earlier today, the OU School of Meteorology received devastating news that three of our students were involved in a fatal car crash last night. We have spent the past several hours working to confirm the information, all in the hopes that what we learned early today was false. We have since learned that the reports we received were accurate, and university officials are in contact with the families.

"We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends. This news comes at a time in the semester when we are diligently preparing for the close of our studies and celebrating our graduates. Our leadership and faculty stand ready to support each of our community members in the days, weeks, and months ahead as we all grieve this unthinkable heartbreak."

"They're such a close-knit community in the weather field. So, it's so heartbreaking to know we've lost three talented young men and their families today, man, my heart goes out to them. I can't imagine. Our prayers are with them," said Ludwyck.