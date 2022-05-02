×
Breaking News: Tulsa Police Investigate Homicide Near 71st, Sheridan
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
Join the conversation (
)
Monday, May 2nd 2022, 6:21 am
By:
Alan Crone
Monday Morning Forecast With Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Alan Crone is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your updated Monday forecast.
