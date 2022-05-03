Tulsa Hosts State FFA Convention For The 1st Time

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:06 am

Thousands of students from all over the state will pack the BOK Center and Cox Convention Center starting Tuesday morning for the 96th State FFA Convention. The ceremony moves to Tulsa for the first time after decades in Oklahoma City.

364 FFA chapters from all 77 counties in Oklahoma will meet to conduct business, listen to keynote speakers and attend workshops. Scholarships and awards will also be distributed.

Tulsa will be the home of the convention for at least the next five years. It is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic revenue to the city of Tulsa.

For students, it is an opportunity for them to explore a new city.

“They are the future workforce of Oklahoma, so to be able to bring students from all 77 counties,” said Trevor Lucas, State FFA Secretary. “I think it’s pretty cool for them to be there in Tulsa.”

The opening session of the convention is Tuesday morning. It will conclude on Wednesday night.