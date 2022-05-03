×
Breaking News: Semi Truck Rolls Over In Tulsa; Part Of Highway 75 Closed
Job Listings
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 12:35 pm
By:
Stephen Nehrenz
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Stephen Nehrenz
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz with the Tuesday afternoon forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Top Headlines
Amazon Tribes Turn The Tables On Intruders With Social Media
Associated Press
Until now Indigenous communities have relied on radio to transmit their distress calls. Environmental and Indigenous rights groups then relayed these to the media and the public.
Wildfire Torching New Mexico Pine Forests Keeps Growing
Associated Press
A battery of fire engines and their crews were busy Tuesday clearing brush, building fire lines and spraying water to keep the largest wildfire in the U.S. from pushing into a small northeastern New Mexico city where some residents have already left and many are packed up and ready to go if winds shift again.
Child Mind Institute Launches Campaign To Help Kids Talk About Mental Health
CBS News
With one in five children and adolescents coping with a diagnosable mental health or learning disorder, the Child Mind Institute launched Monday its "Dare to Share" campaign, to encourage kids to talk about the issue of mental health. The campaign features celebrities, artists, athletes and role models who all share their personal stories, to de-stigmatize talking about mental health struggles and seeking support.
Sperry Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Officers
News On 6
A Sperry man accused of misusing the 911 system and threatening officers is in jail Tuesday afternoon. Police said Jimmy Durham made frequent calls to 911, falsely claiming his daughter and son were being confronted.
Beijing Preps COVID-19 Hospital Spaces, Though New Cases Low
Associated Press
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a possible spike in COVID-19 cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low.
Heat Wave Sparks Blackouts, Questions On India’s Coal Usage
Associated Press
An unusually early and brutal heat wave is scorching parts of India, with acute power shortages affecting millions as demand for electricity surges to record levels.
