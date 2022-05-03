Jury Finds Mayes County Man Guilty Of Sexually Abusing Children

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 4:21 pm

By: News On 6

A Mayes County jury found Johnny Duwayne Wiley guilty of all counts of sexually abusing six children from 2016 through 2019.

The children had to go on the witness stand and testify during the seven-day trial, which began with jury selection last Monday, April 25. Another survivor testified she suffered the same repeated attacks by Wiley for years before the 2019 abuse started on the other kids.

“I am so thankful the members of the jury told these children clearly -- we believe you, and we’ll protect you and others. So today, the community can rest assured justice was served," District Attorney Matt Ballard said.

"It can be hard for a jury when there's no forensic evidence, but this jury understood that delayed disclosure of abuse by children is normal. It's rare for a child to be able to report the crime within the timeframe when physical evidence could be collected," explained AD Attorneys Kali Strain and Zach Cabell.