Man Leads Police On Chase, Crashes In Ditch After Going Through Yard

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 6:11 pm

A man who is currently serving suspended sentences in five different cases is back behind bars. This time he is accused of running from police in a stolen car.

Records show this is the third time in two years that Ronald Rowe has been caught in a stolen vehicle. Tulsa police said an officer noticed a car without tags at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but the driver drove away when the officer approached him.

Because of a lot of traffic in the area, they didn't follow the driver. Another officer spotted the car later and tried to pull the driver over, but he sped away before crashing near 65th and Union.

"Took off because the car was stolen, and he doesn't want to get caught, rather than face getting caught here he's crashed a citizen's car, and they are going to be out a vehicle just because this guy takes a joy ride," said Lt. Justin Farley with Tulsa Police.

Records show Rowe was charged in Tulsa County in March of 2020 with burglary, and in April with having a stolen vehicle and a gun as a felon.

In May, he was charged with having a stolen vehicle and burglary tools and in June with larceny. In August, he was charged in Creek County with running from police and concealing stolen property.

For all of those cases, he was ordered to serve 75 days in jail.