Town In Argentina Prepares Giant 'Neapolitan Milanese' To Mark 'Milanesa' Day

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 5:34 am

By: CBS News

Argentina prepared what it claimed to be the world's largest Neapolitan Milanese on Monday to mark the country's ''Milanesa'' day in Lujan, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

The breaded beef steak is one of Argentina's most beloved dishes and is based on the Italian “Milanese” made from veal cutlets.

“We prepared the largest Neapolitan Milanese in the world. The certification given to us now states the Milanese weighs 2,041 pounds ...with a thickness of three 1.18 inches making it the largest Milanese in the world,'' boasted Cristian Ibarlucia, project manager of “La Milanesa Record.”

Ibarlucia told Reuters that although their record had not yet been certified by the Guinness World Records, they had it certified locally to pave the way for a future world record.

''We checked in the Guinness World Records and other certification agencies in the world, there was nothing. So we decided to certify it via a public notary which, starting from tomorrow, facilitates us to certify it with the Guinness World Records or any other entity we choose,” he added.

The Neapolitan Milanese version, which is said to have been created in the South American country, is cooked with tomato sauce and melted cheese placed on top.

''Milanesa'' day is an annual holiday celebrated on May 3 to commemorate the South American nation's favorite dish.