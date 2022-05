Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 12:27 pm

By: News On 6

Wagoner County Deputies Arrest Woman With Over 100 Pounds Of Marijuana

Wagoner County deputies arrested a Wisconsin woman they said was moving more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

The sheriff's office said a deputy made the discovery during a traffic stop and smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the car.

Deputies said they uncovered six duffel bags full of marijuana after a search.

They arrested and accused Penny Feucht on suspicion of drug trafficking.