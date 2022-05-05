Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:39 am

By: News On 6

There is a flash flood emergency underway in Okmulgee County on Thursday morning after a round of overnight storms pummeled the county with rain.

According to Okmulgee emergency management, 35 water rescues have taken place in the area between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

Click Here To See The Latest Weather Warnings And Watches

Officials from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation strongly discourages all unnecessary travel due to the flooding.

News On 6's Brooke Griffin is live in Okmulgee on Thursday with the latest updates on the flash flood emergency.

According to ODOT The following roads are closed due to flooding:

• SH-56 about 4 miles west of Okmulgee near Dripping Springs Lake

• US-75A/SH-16 at the railroad underpass east of Beggs

Click Here To View Our WARN Radar For Real-Time Weather Updates

Officials say a portion of Old Morris Highway has also been washed away just outside of Okmulgee.





This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 as we continue to bring you the latest updates.

﻿Click Here To View Our News On 6 Traffic Map for the latest Traffic Updates