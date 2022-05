Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:22 pm

By: News On 6

Bixby Public Schools says it is unable to provide bus transportation on Thursday afternoon, May 5. The district stated that road conditions are continuing to decline and that families will need to provide transportation for their children in the following areas:

Neighborhoods/Areas:

Deer Run Bixhoma Lake Leonard Bixby Ranch Estates Southtown Woodland Acres Champ Johnson Road Area Any students residing along Mingo or Garnett south of Highway 64.

The district said it will provide a further update as soon as possible as to the status of bus transportation in these areas for Friday, May 6.