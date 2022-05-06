Bishop Kelley Baseball Team Finds Their Stride

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 7:45 pm

By: News On 6

This season for the Bishop Kelley Comets has been about looking ahead and not backwards. Last year the Comets made the state championship game, only to see Carl Albert walk away victorious.

This year BK is playing the style of baseball that hopefully can propel them back into the state tournament and send their 10 seniors out the right way.

"Since they got a taste last year, it's kind of do or die for us this year, so will see what happens," Jeff Scardino said.

Comets shortstop Andrew Talburt has been a key focal point to the team's success this season, batting well over 300. He wants to maintain that leadership that his team can count on.

"I feel like since I'm a senior this year -- I feel like I should be good at the plate, just building confidence off that and just knowing I'm a good hitter," said Andrew Talburt.

Every player does what they can to find their stride at the plate. For Talburt, he has been thinking outside the box by replacing a baseball bat with a fishing pole.

"It's kind of like fishing. You have to set the hook at the right time and the same with hitting, you know. You get the right pitch, you hit it at the right time," Andrew Talburt said.

All that's left is more prize winning fish and the Comets' first state title since 2018.