The Tahoe Knight Monsters Rally For 3 Goals In The 3rd Period To Sweep Weekend Series Against The Tulsa Oilers

By: Scott Pfeil

The Tahoe Knight Monsters scored 3 goals in the 3rd period to beat the Tulsa Oilers 5-3 on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center. Tahoe swept both games this weekend after beating the Oilers 7-2 on Saturday night.

Blake Christensen scored his second goal of the season to put the Knight Monsters on the board just 2:02 into the game. Sean Olson answered the Knight Monsters’ opening tally for the second consecutive game, slinging a pass from Ruslan Gazizov past Jesper Vikman 4:32 later, tying the game 1-1. Kylor Wall put the Oilers up for the first time on the week, sending the Oilers into the second period up 2-1.

Duggie Lagrone scored his first goal of the season in the 2nd period, extending the Oilers’ lead to 3-1. Luke Adam cut the lead to 3-2 with a power-play goal of his own 3:46 before the conclusion of the second period.

Patrick Newell scored his second of the weekend, leveling the contest 3-3 4:04 into the third period with a power-play goal, the second of the game for Tahoe and third-straight total in the contest. Sloan Stanick scored the eventual game-winning goal 7:58 into the period. Jett Jones closed the score 5-3 with an empty-net goal.

The Oilers are now in 3rd place in the ECHL's Mountain Division, trailing division-leading Kansas City by 5 points.

Tulsa now travels to Boise for a 3-game set against the Steelheads. The puck drops for game 1 at 8:10 pm on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting this season between the two teams.