Steve Lutz Previews Cowboys Road Game At West Virginia

Steve Lutz had an opportunity to meet with the media before OSU's trip to West Virginia to face a red-hot Mountaineers team. 11 a.m. CT Saturday matchup at West Virginia.

The Cowboys are coming off of their first home loss of the season last Monday night to 14th-ranked Houston 60-47. The Cowboys (8-4, 0-1 Big 12) finished with their lowest shooting percentage (.259) in more than a decade, making just 14-of-54 attempts, while only 4-of-19 from three. Next up is an 11 a.m. CT Saturday matchup at West Virginia.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network.

On Loss To Houston

"I did think we had manufactured some open shots and and we just blew them. I felt like in watching the 20 missed layups that the majority of them we're drawing, we're driving the ball to hopefully get fouled rather than driving the ball to score and driving the ball with the purpose. Then I felt like that, our defense while I felt it was good during the game and we held them to 60 points and all those sorts of things. I felt like that that we just had five to six plays and half of those plays include 50-50 balls where we just didn't quite come up with them or they out toughed us. Obviously you have to give them credit for that."





What Stand Out About West Virginia

"They stay within themselves and they have a great plan. They have a good coach and they execute that plan. Like against Kansas, they had probably three, four, or five things that they were trying to take advantage of in ball screen D and they stuck with the plan and they did it. They shortened the game knowing that they were short on bodies... and then, you know, they were as physical and as tough and as aggressive as Kansas was, if not more, right? So hats off to them, man, they did something that that very, very few people have been able to do in this league and that is score a win at Allen Fieldhouse."