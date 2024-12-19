Danny Stutsman Recognized As A Consensus All-American, 83rd In School History

Stutsman is the first Sooner to be recognized as a 2024 Consensus All-American since wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2019. He is the first Sooner linebacker to receive consensus All-America status since Curtis Lofton in 2007.

By: OU Athletics

-

University of Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman has been recognized as a 2024 Consensus All-American, the NCAA announced Thursday.

Stutsman becomes OU’s 83rd consensus All-American and first since wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2019. He is the first Sooner linebacker to receive consensus All-America status since Curtis Lofton in 2007, and the ninth linebacker in school history to be named a consensus All-American (four players received the honor twice, so OU has garnered a total of 13 honors).

Oklahoma ranks sixth nationally among FBS programs with its 83 all-time consensus All-Americans, and OU’s 81 consensus All-Americans since 1950 lead the nation. Since 2000, OU has produced 31 consensus All-Americans, tied for second with Ohio State behind Alabama.

What is Consensus All-American?

The NCAA recognizes consensus All-Americans as players who were listed on the most first-team All-America squads, competing against other players at each position. To be selected, a player must be a first-team honoree by at least two of the following five All-America teams: American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Foundation. Stutsman was one of three linebackers who were first-team All-Americans by at least two of the five selectors, joining Iowa’s Jay Higgins and Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac. Four other linebackers received first-team recognition by just one of the five selectors.

Stutsman received first- or second-team All-America recognition from each of the five selectors recognized by the NCAA. He was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the AFCA last week and was listed on the All-America second teams by the AP, FWAA and Sporting News this week. He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award and was a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches and media.

Danny Stutsman Season And Career Stats

Stutsman has started all 12 games at middle linebacker this season and ranks fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally with his team-high 109 total tackles. The fourth-year player from Windermere, Fla., also ranks fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally by averaging 9.1 tackles per game. He has added 8.0 tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hurries to his ledger this season.

Against Missouri on Nov. 9, Stutsman logged a career-high 19 tackles, including 10 in the first half. His 19 tackles were the most by a Sooner since the 2018 season. He logged double-digit tackles four times and at least 15 tackles three times this season, and led the Sooners in tackles in eight of 12 games.

The Windermere, Fla., product has played in 47 career games and started each of his last 37 (all over the last three seasons), totaling 376 career tackles to rank ninth in Oklahoma history. He is tied for fifth among OU inside linebackers with his 36.0 career tackles for loss. He also totaled 8.0 career sacks and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With 109 tackles this season, Stutsman has registered triple-digit tackles in three consecutive campaigns. He is the first Sooner with triple-digit tackles in three consecutive seasons since Travis Lewis from 2008-10.

Stutsman served as a game captain 10 times over the last three seasons, including six times this year, and was voted as a permanent team captain at the end of his sophomore season in 2022, and then again in 2023.



