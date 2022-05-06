Pattern Change Arriving Soon

Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:42 am

Drier and more pleasant conditions are expected on Friday after storms swept through the state.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

After some significant flooding issues, we’re expecting to dry out and warm-up over the next few days as a pattern change temporarily occurs across the country. This will eventually bring some much warmer weather into the plains, including northeastern Oklahoma. The proximity of the current departing storm system will keep some clouds across eastern Oklahoma Friday morning before thinning and moving east later in the day. A cool morning currently in the upper 40s and lower 50s will yield afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph. Saturday morning lows will remain cool with many locations in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The warming trend becomes more noticeable Sunday into most of next week.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure begins building across the southwestern U.S. into the southern plains this weekend. Hot weather develops across west Texas into southwestern OK with a warming trend into eastern OK by the 2nd half of the weekend and continuing next week. We’ll be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Saturday and nearing the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday through Wednesday. A dry line is expected to develop across far western OK and north TX early next week with the mid-level ridge positioned over central to eastern OK. This should keep most convective development along the dry line west of our immediate area. Later next week, the pattern breaks down as a strong upper-level low dives from the western U.S. into the state. This will bring thunderstorm chances into the area Friday through next weekend.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

