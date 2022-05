Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:48 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police say an officer is uninjured after another car crashed into his patrol car on Friday morning.

According to police, the crash took place just after 2 a.m. near 31st and Mingo.

Police say a man driving a pickup truck did not see the officer when he tried to make a U-turn and hit the officer's SUV.

The driver was ticketed for not having a driver's license and making an illegal U-turn.