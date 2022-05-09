Police Identify Person Of Interest In Shooting Death Of Tulsa Woman

Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:43 am

By: News On 6

TPD: Woman Dies At Hospital After Dispute With Man Leads To Shooting

Breaking News Update 5/9/2022 9:25 a.m.

Tulsa police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Saturday.

According to Tulsa police, 38-year-old Ashley Sneed died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the shooting took place after Sneed got into an argument with the father of her one-year-old child, Charles Maurice Colbert, also known as Charles Tucker.

Tulsa police say 41-year-old Colbert has been named as a person of interest in the murder of Sneed





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

--

The Tulsa Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting at a home where children were present on Saturday.

According to Lt. Brandon Watkins, a man and woman were arguing over child custody and eventually, the man shot the woman multiple times.

The shooting happened in Tulsa near N. 97th E. Ave. and E. Admiral Pl. around noon.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police said two children were in the house during the shooting, but they were not injured.

Police have not released the suspects name but say they know who he is and are searching for him.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.