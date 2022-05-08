Tulsa WWII Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient Turns 100 Years Old

Saturday, May 7th 2022, 8:17 pm

A Tulsa World War Two veteran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Harold Dunn's family threw him a centennial celebration on Saturday.

Dunn said he always likes to take it one day at a time and to him, age is just a number.

"I never paid any attention to it," Dunn said. "I wound up being 100....Ok I was doing everything I could think of before that."

Dunn was part of the 367th Bombardment Squadron that fought in World War Two.

He was sent on a mission to bomb a rubber plant in Germany when he was attacked by German forces.

Of the 36 men in that went, only two survived, and Dunn was one of them.

"Being members of what we call the greatest generation, that gives me something to be proud of in this sense too, so I really appreciate learning more about what he did do," said Dunn's son Wyatt.

Dunn said he was captured by the Germans and held in a camp as a prisoner of war.

He was rescued 22 months later and was once again a free man.

His kids Sherrie and Wyatt know about his brave service well, but to them, he's still just dad.

"I remember catching a five-pound drum, which was probably the biggest fish I ever caught in my life....and how excited he got with me and helping me reel that one in," Sherrie Wade, Dunn's daughter said.

Dunn said his advice to the younger generation is similar to what he taught his kids: always work hard, always do what's right, and chase your passion.

"Just figure out what they want to do and do it," Dunn said.

Dunn was also awarded the Purple Heart for his time in the war.