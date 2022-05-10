More Summerlike Weather Remains

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 5:57 am

A warm day is expected as summerlike temperatures stick around on Tuesday.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A mid-level ridge of high pressure located near north TX into southeastern OK will remain the dominant feature for the next few days keeping our pattern very summerlike until the weekend. Highs on Tuesday will once again reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with gusty south winds and afternoon heat index values near 100. A dry line located well west of our area will provide a focus for daily convective activity but the probability of storms surviving the trip this far east remains very low. We’ll experience some clouds occasionally from these western OK storms, but precipitation should remain to our west for the next day or two.

By the end of the week, the mid-level ridge begins weakening and sliding away while a strong upper-level trough moves across the northern high plains. A disturbance will round the base of this trough Friday bringing a slight chance for a few storms nearby. The data remains inconclusive for the rest of the weekend. But we’ll continue with storm chances, including Friday night into Saturday morning and even a slight chance Sunday.

Friday into Saturday, a surface cold front is likely to develop and enter northern OK with some storm chances. The data is not consistent with the eventual evolution of both the pattern and the actual weather for the weekend, but we’ll continue to keep mentions for springlike storms returning into part of the weekend. We’ll also be watching for the possibility of a complex of storms that could impact the area Friday evening before a weak cold front attempts to move into the area. But for the next few days, highs will reach the upper 80s near 90 along with gusty to strong south winds and afternoon heat index values nearing the upper 90s to 100.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV

