Watch: Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe
Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:45 am
By:
News On 6
Looking for a delicious recipe that's perfect for summer?
Abby Davis is a second-year medical student at Oklahoma State University.
She joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to share a recipe for Orzo Pasta Salad.
Ingredients:
- 16 oz orzo pasta
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 16 oz can garbanzo beans, drained & rinsed
- 1 14 oz can artichoke hearts, drained & chopped
- 1 6 oz can pitted black olives, drained & halved
- 1/2 8 oz jar sundried tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large cucumber, chopped
- 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup basil or parsley, chopped
- salt & pepper to taste
- optional: balsamic glaze