Watch: Orzo Pasta Salad Recipe


Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 9:45 am
By: News On 6


Looking for a delicious recipe that's perfect for summer?

Abby Davis is a second-year medical student at Oklahoma State University.

She joined the News On 6 team on Tuesday to share a recipe for Orzo Pasta Salad.

Ingredients:

  1. 16 oz orzo pasta
  2. 1/4 cup olive oil
  3. 1 lemon, juiced
  4. 1 16 oz can garbanzo beans, drained & rinsed
  5. 1 14 oz can artichoke hearts, drained & chopped
  6. 1 6 oz can pitted black olives, drained & halved
  7. 1/2 8 oz jar sundried tomatoes, chopped
  8. 1 large cucumber, chopped
  9. 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  10. 1/4 cup basil or parsley, chopped
  11. salt & pepper to taste
  12. optional: balsamic glaze