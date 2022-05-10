Cooking Corner: Spring Vegetable Pasta

Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 4:07 pm

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

Chef Joseph Fistrovich from Montereau is here making a Spring Vegetable Pasta.

You can check out many more recipes just like this one HERE.

Spring Vegetable Pasta

Ingredients:

¼ c. Pasta of Your Choice, cooked

4 oz. English Peas

4 oz. of Mushrooms, cleaned & sliced

4 oz. Snap Peas

4 oz. Teardrop Tomato

1 ea Burrata Cheese, quartered

4 oz. Stock (Vegetable or Chicken)

1 Tbsp. Garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. Shallot, minced

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2 oz. Unsalted Butter

Salt & Pepper (to taste)

Parmesan Cheese for Garnish (optional)

Chopped Parsley for Garnish (optional)





Directions:

1. Place Sauté pan over medium heat and add oil.

2. Once oil is hot, add mushrooms and cook for 1-2 minutes until mushrooms are golden brown.

3. Add garlic and shallots.Cook until garlic & shallots are translucent.

4. Add tomato and cook until tomatoes become blistered.

5. Add both types of peas and cook for additional minute.

6. Add stock and pasta and simmer for 2-3 minutes.

7. Add Burrata Cheese and butter toss until cheese starts to melt.

8. Transfer to bowl then garnish with Parmesan Cheese and parsley.