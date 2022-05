Tuesday, May 10th 2022, 6:12 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

An officer shot and killed a man who was attacking his father with a sword early Sunday morning, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say they were responding to a domestic near Pine and Yale around 1:30 a.m. when 21-year-old Luis Torres started attacking his father with a sword. An officer shot Torres, who died at the scene. That officer is on leave while the shooting is investigated.