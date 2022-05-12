Summerlike Temperatures Could Bring Springlike Storms

Thursday, May 12th 2022, 7:01 am

Summerlike conditions are expected on Thursday, but springlike thunderstorms could impact your weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

The upper air pattern will begin to slowly break down with the mid-level ridge of high-pressure weakening as the next powerful upper-level system ejects from the four corners into the northern high plains. A weak disturbance will round the base of this system and impact our area Friday into part of the weekend as the upper flow becomes more from the northwest. A few showers will be possible early Friday morning but a window for a few strong to severe storms will be possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning. A weak front will be nearing the region but will not have a major impact on temps for the weekend. A developing northwest flow pattern may provide a pathway for storms Saturday night into Sunday morning that could be severe. Basically, we’ll keep a chance for some storms beginning Friday through the weekend before this weak boundary lifts north or becomes diffuse early next week.

The overall pattern for next week looks like this past week with above-normal temps and gusty south winds with stronger flow slightly north. There will be a chance for at least one, possibly two fronts for next week. This may have some impacts for the PGA tournament late next week.

Temps today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with south winds remaining from 15 to 25 mph. Heat index values will be nearing the lower to mid-90s Thursday and Friday. Weekend highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s with morning lows in the 60s.

A quick word about northwest flow events: Storm chances may end up higher than currently advertised for part of the weekend. These systems tend to outperform model data. I’ve already increased the pops and may need even higher chances for late Saturday into Sunday morning. We’ll keep you posted.

