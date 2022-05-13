Pet Of The Week: Scarlett

Friday, May 13th 2022, 1:04 pm

By: News On 6

This week's pet of the week is Scarlett.

Scarlett is always up for a walk or a car ride but a snuggle on the couch is great too.

Scarlett has never met a dog or human she didn't like and she's pretty sure she'd like to be friends with a cat too.

She's doing really well with her potty training and sleeps through the night in her crate, although a spot on the bed would be awesome.

If you'd like to adopt Scarlett, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)- 622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.