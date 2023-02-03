Pet of the Week: Skylah

By: News On 6

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This is Skylah and she's a roughly 8-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. She is a happy girl that loves to go on car rides or sit on your lap. She is somewhat spoiled and would love to be an only dog, as sometimes other dogs can be annoying to her.

If you'd like to adopt Skylah, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.