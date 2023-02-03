Pet of the Week: Skylah


Friday, February 3rd 2023, 1:40 pm

By: News On 6


It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This is Skylah and she's a roughly 8-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. She is a happy girl that loves to go on car rides or sit on your lap. She is somewhat spoiled and would love to be an only dog, as sometimes other dogs can be annoying to her.

If you'd like to adopt Skylah, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 3rd, 2023

January 20th, 2023

June 24th, 2022

June 3rd, 2022

Top Headlines

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023

February 4th, 2023