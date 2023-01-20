Pet of the Week: Churro

By: News On 6

It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week.

Mee Churro, he's 8 years old and 16 pounds. He needs a quiet home as too much activity tends to stress him out. He also can be dog selective so a home where he is the only dog is ideal.

If you'd like to adopt Churro, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at 918-622-5962 or visit their ARF House at LaFortune Park.



