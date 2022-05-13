Phil Mickelson Withdraws From 2022 PGA Championship

Friday, May 13th 2022, 4:50 pm

By: David Prock

The PGA has announced that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship.

Mickelson is the defending PGA champion and many were looking forward to seeing how he would perform at Southern Hills in Tulsa. In a tweet, the PGA of America stated that Mickelson is currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member, and that they look forward to seeing him perform again.

