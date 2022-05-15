Edmond Dentist Dead After Being Hit By Car While Riding Bike, According To OHP

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 7:57 pm

By: Drake Johnson

Edmond Dentist Dies After Being Hit By Car During Bike Ride

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said Richard Safi, an Edmond dentist, died after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Logan County Saturday afternoon.

According to state troopers, Safi, 52, was riding on US-77 about a half-mile south of County Road 73 when a GMC Sierra driven by Vivian Lewis, 85, hit the back of his bike.

The OHP said both were traveling northbound and that Lewis failed to see Safi.

He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the wreck.

Troopers said Lewis was not injured.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.