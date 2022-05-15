Tulsa Garden Club Celebrates Its 71st Annual Garden Tour

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:12 pm

The Tulsa Garden Club is celebrating its 71st annual Garden Tour.

People came out to enjoy gardens and also learn tips and tricks about gardening on Saturday.

This year, the club showcased five gardens and three interiors.

The tour serves as a fundraiser for club programs, including aiding horticulture education.

“I love everything about it,” said Sandy Farris, the Patron Chair of the Tulsa Garden Club. “I love the ladies, the friendship, and the fact that we are really helping a lot of lives.”

Jim Rodgers, who opened his home to the tour, said he has already learned a lot from being part of the club.

“Sharing with, the ladies and men that run the garden tour, they have been very helpful in showing us other things we can do, and complimenting us on what we’ve done,” said Rodgers.

Farris said the tour and club bring people together who might not have met otherwise, under a shared interest in gardening.

“It’s the glue, that pulls us all together because it’s such a diverse group,” said Farris. “You might see a lot of retired people, there could be accountants, people that you would have no idea and they will have their funky hats on and they love to garden.”

Rodgers hopes people walk away from the event inspired to take part in gardening themselves.

“The world needs more beauty,” said Rodgers. “More happiness, more love. Nothing does that more than the beauty of flowers, trees, lush yards. It makes me feel peaceful and at the same time very happy.”

The Garden Club spokeswoman says the next garden tour will be held next spring.