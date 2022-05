Saturday, May 14th 2022, 8:48 pm

By: News On 6

The Rogers State Lady Hillcats softball team needed a school-record 15 innings to beat Minnesota State 8-2 Saturday morning to force a winner-take-all game 2 later in the day.

The game started about two hours late due to the long morning, but that didn't stop Rogers State from making history.

The Hillcats defeated Minnesota State 4-0 and advance to the Super Regionals for the first time in school history, where they'll face UCO.