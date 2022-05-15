Thousands Gather For 75th Annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival, Parade

Saturday, May 14th 2022, 9:55 pm

By: News On 6

Thousands of people gathered to celebrate the 75th annual Stilwell strawberry festival on Saturday.

There were all kinds of festivities, including a parade.

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer was a guest of the Kiwanis club of Stilwell.

The original Miss Strawberry Queen from 1948, Pat Reed Leatherwood was grand marshal.

Over 100 entries made it the largest Stilwell strawberry festival parade in history!

Miller Farms took the top spot in the strawberry competition.

If you want any of those prize-winning strawberries, Miller Farms will be at the Farmer's Market in Broken Arrow on Saturday mornings for the next several weeks.